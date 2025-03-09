Machina Capital S.A.S. Makes New $413,000 Investment in SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC)

Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new position in shares of SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,003 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $413,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SEI Investments by 249.7% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 885,113 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $61,241,000 after buying an additional 632,024 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SEI Investments in the fourth quarter worth about $42,548,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SEI Investments in the fourth quarter worth about $26,702,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SEI Investments by 13.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,520,430 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $174,092,000 after buying an additional 300,704 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Portman Square Capital LLP lifted its holdings in shares of SEI Investments by 113.1% in the fourth quarter. Portman Square Capital LLP now owns 17,408 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,436,000 after buying an additional 149,840 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.59% of the company’s stock.

Get SEI Investments alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SEIC. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of SEI Investments from $85.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Raymond James raised shares of SEI Investments from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $99.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of SEI Investments from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of SEI Investments from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $90.00 target price (up from $86.00) on shares of SEI Investments in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SEI Investments has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.00.

Insider Transactions at SEI Investments

In other news, Chairman Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 1,372 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.28, for a total value of $104,656.16. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 7,078,708 shares in the company, valued at approximately $539,963,846.24. This trade represents a 0.02 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark Andrew Warner sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.39, for a total transaction of $401,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,300 shares in the company, valued at $104,507. This represents a 79.37 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 225,414 shares of company stock worth $18,801,608. Insiders own 14.30% of the company’s stock.

SEI Investments Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SEIC opened at $75.77 on Friday. SEI Investments has a one year low of $62.38 and a one year high of $87.25. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $77.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.14, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.94.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The asset manager reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by ($0.02). SEI Investments had a net margin of 27.35% and a return on equity of 25.51%. As a group, equities analysts expect that SEI Investments will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SEI Investments Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 27th were given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This is a boost from SEI Investments’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.46. This represents a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 27th. SEI Investments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.17%.

SEI Investments Profile

(Free Report)

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SEIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SEI Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEI Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.