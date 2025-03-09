Machina Capital S.A.S. Invests $395,000 in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR)

Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 5,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $395,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Westover Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Palantir Technologies by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $554,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Tritonpoint Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Tritonpoint Wealth LLC now owns 7,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $537,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. RKL Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kennebec Savings Bank grew its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 29.5% in the fourth quarter. Kennebec Savings Bank now owns 698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.65% of the company’s stock.

Palantir Technologies Stock Up 5.7 %

NASDAQ:PLTR opened at $85.07 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $87.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.49. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.33 and a 52 week high of $125.41. The company has a market cap of $199.51 billion, a PE ratio of 447.74, a P/E/G ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 2.81.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on PLTR. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Palantir Technologies from $28.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Bank of America increased their target price on Palantir Technologies from $90.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Northland Securities increased their target price on Palantir Technologies from $38.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. William Blair upgraded Palantir Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on Palantir Technologies from $80.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Palantir Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.79.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Lauren Elaina Friedman Stat sold 11,794 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.80, for a total value of $1,212,423.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 88,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,059,661.20. This trade represents a 11.80 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Heather A. Planishek sold 13,891 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.96, for a total value of $1,610,800.36. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 512,006 shares in the company, valued at $59,372,215.76. The trade was a 2.64 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,435,838 shares of company stock valued at $107,260,889 in the last quarter. Insiders own 12.93% of the company’s stock.

About Palantir Technologies

Palantir Technologies, Inc engages in the business of building and deploying software platforms that serve as the central operating systems for its customers. It operates under the Commercial and Government segments. The Commercial segment focuses on customers working in non-government industries. The Government segment is involved in providing services to customers that are the United States government and non-United States government agencies.

