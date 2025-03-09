Machina Capital S.A.S. Has $516,000 Stock Holdings in Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO)

Machina Capital S.A.S. trimmed its stake in shares of Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO – Free Report) by 53.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,666 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 6,416 shares during the quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S.’s holdings in Southern Copper were worth $516,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators boosted its position in Southern Copper by 210.7% during the fourth quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 379 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Southern Copper by 578.3% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 407 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the period. Prospera Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southern Copper during the third quarter worth $47,000. Planning Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Southern Copper during the third quarter worth $52,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Southern Copper by 143.4% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 477 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. 7.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Southern Copper Stock Up 0.2 %

SCCO stock opened at $91.02 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $71.50 billion, a PE ratio of 21.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $101.10. Southern Copper Co. has a 52 week low of $84.33 and a 52 week high of $129.79. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Southern Copper Increases Dividend

Southern Copper ( NYSE:SCCO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The basic materials company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.01). Southern Copper had a net margin of 29.53% and a return on equity of 40.27%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Southern Copper Co. will post 4.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This is an increase from Southern Copper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 11th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. Southern Copper’s payout ratio is presently 64.81%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SCCO shares. Morgan Stanley raised Southern Copper from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $106.30 to $102.00 in a report on Thursday, December 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Southern Copper from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $92.50 target price for the company in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.81.

Southern Copper Profile

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc, copper, molybdenum, silver, gold, and lead.

Featured Stories

