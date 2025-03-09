Machina Capital S.A.S. Buys 786 Shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA)

Machina Capital S.A.S. boosted its holdings in shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Free Report) by 19.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,739 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 786 shares during the quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S.’s holdings in Okta were worth $373,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Okta by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,115,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,903,000 after purchasing an additional 46,064 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Okta by 9.8% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 767,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,089,000 after acquiring an additional 68,757 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Okta during the third quarter worth approximately $49,373,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in Okta by 138.6% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 554,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,721,000 after acquiring an additional 322,201 shares during the period. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its stake in Okta by 17.6% during the third quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 510,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,962,000 after buying an additional 76,588 shares in the last quarter. 86.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on OKTA shares. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Okta from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Okta in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Okta from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on Okta from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Okta from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.10.

Okta Stock Performance

Shares of OKTA stock opened at $112.44 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -321.26, a PEG ratio of 6.42 and a beta of 1.09. Okta, Inc. has a 12 month low of $70.56 and a 12 month high of $116.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $91.72 and its 200 day moving average is $82.90.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Jacques Frederic Kerrest sold 130,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $13,650,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Larissa Schwartz sold 2,704 shares of Okta stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.50, for a total transaction of $217,672.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,462 shares in the company, valued at $1,969,191. This trade represents a 9.95 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 979,482 shares of company stock valued at $88,072,216. Corporate insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Okta Profile

Okta, Inc operates as an identity partner in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta's suite of products and services used to manage and secure identities, such as Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premises from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, web applications, and data; API Access Management enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway enables organizations to extend Workforce Identity Cloud; and Okta Device Access enables end users to securely log in to devices with Okta credentials.

Featured Stories

