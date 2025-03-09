M. Kulyk & Associates LLC Has $2.01 Million Stock Holdings in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

M. Kulyk & Associates LLC decreased its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Free Report) by 54.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,646 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 27,394 shares during the period. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $2,008,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Erste Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Skyworks Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Skyworks Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Investors Research Corp boosted its position in Skyworks Solutions by 167.7% in the third quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 340 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valley Wealth Managers Inc. acquired a new stake in Skyworks Solutions in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.43% of the company’s stock.

Skyworks Solutions Trading Up 8.5 %

SWKS opened at $72.61 on Friday. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.01 and a 1-year high of $120.86. The company has a current ratio of 5.94, a quick ratio of 4.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market cap of $11.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $79.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $89.29.

Skyworks Solutions Announces Dividend

Skyworks Solutions ( NASDAQ:SWKS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.57 by ($0.26). Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 13.02% and a return on equity of 12.60%. Analysts predict that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 24th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 24th. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 85.89%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $72.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $92.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Mizuho lowered shares of Skyworks Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $62.00 in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.78.

Insider Buying and Selling at Skyworks Solutions

In other Skyworks Solutions news, CEO Philip G. Brace bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $66.13 per share, with a total value of $661,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $661,300. The trade was a ∞ increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Skyworks Solutions Company Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, power over ethernet, power isolators, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

