Lundin Gold Inc. (TSE:LUG) Increases Dividend to $0.43 Per Share

Lundin Gold Inc. (TSE:LUG – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 11th, TickerTech Dividends reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 26th will be given a dividend of 0.43 per share on Wednesday, March 26th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 11th. This is a 115.0% increase from Lundin Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20.
Lundin Gold Stock Up 6.1 %
Shares of TSE:LUG opened at C$43.50 on Friday. Lundin Gold has a 52-week low of C$16.77 and a 52-week high of C$43.69. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$36.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$32.88. The company has a market capitalization of C$7.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.42 and a beta of 1.23.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Lundin Gold news, Director Ronald F. Hochstein sold 88,750 shares of Lundin Gold stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$41.42, for a total value of C$3,675,732.13. Also, Senior Officer Sheila Margaret Colman sold 9,900 shares of Lundin Gold stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$41.74, for a total transaction of C$413,226.00. Insiders sold a total of 130,485 shares of company stock valued at $5,267,105 over the last 90 days. 58.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Lundin Gold Company Profile
Lundin Gold Inc operates as a mining company in Canada. The company holds interests in 28 metallic mineral concessions and three construction material concessions covering an area of approximately 64,454 hectares located in Southeast Ecuador. It primary holds 100% interests in the Fruta del Norte gold project that comprising seven concessions covering an area of approximately 5,566 hectares located near the city of Loja in Ecuador.
