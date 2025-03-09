Lundin Gold Inc. (TSE:LUG) Increases Dividend to $0.43 Per Share

Lundin Gold Inc. (TSE:LUG – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 11th, TickerTech Dividends reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 26th will be given a dividend of 0.43 per share on Wednesday, March 26th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 11th. This is a 115.0% increase from Lundin Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20.

Lundin Gold Stock Up 6.1 %

Shares of TSE:LUG opened at C$43.50 on Friday. Lundin Gold has a 52-week low of C$16.77 and a 52-week high of C$43.69. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$36.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$32.88. The company has a market capitalization of C$7.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.42 and a beta of 1.23.

Get Lundin Gold alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Lundin Gold news, Director Ronald F. Hochstein sold 88,750 shares of Lundin Gold stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$41.42, for a total value of C$3,675,732.13. Also, Senior Officer Sheila Margaret Colman sold 9,900 shares of Lundin Gold stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$41.74, for a total transaction of C$413,226.00. Insiders sold a total of 130,485 shares of company stock valued at $5,267,105 over the last 90 days. 58.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Lundin Gold from C$31.00 to C$35.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Lundin Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Cormark downgraded shares of Lundin Gold from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Lundin Gold from C$34.00 to C$41.00 in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, Desjardins raised their price target on shares of Lundin Gold from C$38.00 to C$42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$35.18.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Lundin Gold

Lundin Gold Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Lundin Gold Inc operates as a mining company in Canada. The company holds interests in 28 metallic mineral concessions and three construction material concessions covering an area of approximately 64,454 hectares located in Southeast Ecuador. It primary holds 100% interests in the Fruta del Norte gold project that comprising seven concessions covering an area of approximately 5,566 hectares located near the city of Loja in Ecuador.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lundin Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lundin Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.