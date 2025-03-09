Lithium Americas (TSE:LAC) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Lithium Americas Corp. (TSE:LAC – Get Free Report) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$4.37 and traded as high as C$4.59. Lithium Americas shares last traded at C$4.43, with a volume of 546,554 shares changing hands.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Wedbush upgraded Lithium Americas to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. National Bankshares upped their price objective on Lithium Americas from C$7.25 to C$7.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Cormark upgraded Lithium Americas to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$7.50.

The company has a current ratio of 13.88, a quick ratio of 52.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$4.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$4.38. The firm has a market cap of C$674.00 million, a PE ratio of -23.17 and a beta of 1.58.

Lithium Americas Corp. engages in the exploration and development of lithium properties in the United States and Canada. It holds a 100% interest in the Thacker Pass project located in northern Nevada, as well as investments in exploration properties in the United States and Canada. Lithium Americas Corp.

