Lindbrook Capital LLC Sells 3,000 Shares of OFS Credit Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCCI)

Lindbrook Capital LLC reduced its stake in OFS Credit Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCCI – Free Report) by 33.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in OFS Credit were worth $43,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in OFS Credit in the 3rd quarter worth about $134,000. 23.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of OCCI stock opened at $7.09 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.24. OFS Credit Company, Inc. has a one year low of $6.52 and a one year high of $7.81. The company has a market capitalization of $111.66 million, a P/E ratio of 7.88 and a beta of 1.33.

OFS Credit ( NASDAQ:OCCI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 7th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $10.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.59 million. On average, research analysts expect that OFS Credit Company, Inc. will post 0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 17th. This represents a $1.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 19.46%. OFS Credit’s dividend payout ratio is presently 147.78%.

OFS Credit Company, Inc is a fund of OFS Advisor.

