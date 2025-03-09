Lindbrook Capital LLC Purchases Shares of 700 Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:DPST)

Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:DPST – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Safe Harbor Fiduciary LLC acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares during the third quarter worth approximately $48,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares during the third quarter worth approximately $252,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares during the third quarter worth approximately $349,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its position in shares of Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares by 40.6% during the fourth quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 12,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,398,000 after purchasing an additional 3,676 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KG&L Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares during the fourth quarter worth approximately $936,000.
Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares Trading Down 0.3 %
Shares of DPST stock opened at $91.10 on Friday. Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares has a 1 year low of $56.46 and a 1 year high of $174.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $116.97 and its 200-day moving average is $117.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $571.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.97 and a beta of 2.95.
Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares Profile
The Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3X Shares (DPST) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry index. The fund provides 3x leveraged exposure to an equally-weighted index of US regional banking stocks. DPST was launched on Aug 19, 2015 and is managed by Direxion.
