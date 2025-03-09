Lindbrook Capital LLC Lowers Stake in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

Lindbrook Capital LLC lessened its position in shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Free Report) by 39.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 379 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 249 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Hess were worth $50,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HES. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its position in Hess by 12.5% during the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,064 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in Hess by 134.6% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,143 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $834,000 after acquiring an additional 3,524 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Hess by 16.2% during the third quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,915 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the period. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hess by 9.8% during the third quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,026 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&G PLC lifted its stake in shares of Hess by 4.6% during the third quarter. M&G PLC now owns 41,090 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $5,588,000 after purchasing an additional 1,812 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.51% of the company’s stock.

Hess Trading Up 3.1 %

NYSE:HES opened at $147.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.12. Hess Co. has a one year low of $123.79 and a one year high of $163.98. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $143.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $139.92. The stock has a market cap of $45.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 1.21.

Hess Announces Dividend

Hess ( NYSE:HES Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.32. Hess had a return on equity of 26.32% and a net margin of 21.27%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Hess Co. will post 8.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 17th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 17th. Hess’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.22%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HES has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Pickering Energy Partners upgraded Hess to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Hess in a research note on Sunday, March 2nd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Hess from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $151.00 to $193.00 in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Hess from $145.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on Hess from $185.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $170.60.

Hess Company Profile

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

