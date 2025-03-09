Lindbrook Capital LLC Increases Stock Holdings in ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. (NASDAQ:IMOS)

Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. (NASDAQ:IMOS – Free Report) by 34.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,201 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 826 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES were worth $60,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IMOS. XY Capital Ltd purchased a new position in ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES in the fourth quarter worth about $189,000. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 17,348 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 1,801 shares in the last quarter. ABC Arbitrage SA purchased a new position in shares of ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES during the 4th quarter valued at about $393,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 33,139 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $624,000 after buying an additional 1,680 shares in the last quarter. 7.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com cut ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st.

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES Stock Up 0.9 %

IMOS stock opened at $18.70 on Friday. ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. has a twelve month low of $17.70 and a twelve month high of $32.19. The company has a quick ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market cap of $679.97 million, a P/E ratio of 13.08 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.70.

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES (NASDAQ:IMOS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $164.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $175.60 million. ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES had a net margin of 7.25% and a return on equity of 6.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.43 EPS.

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, January 21st that allows the company to buyback $0.00 in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

About ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES

(Free Report)

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of high-integration and high-precision integrated circuits, and related assembly and testing services in the People’s Republic of China, Taiwan, Japan, Singapore, and internationally. It operates through Testing; Assembly; Testing and Assembly for LCD, OLED and Other Display Panel Driver Semiconductors; Bumping; and Others segments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IMOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. (NASDAQ:IMOS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.