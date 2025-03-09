Lindbrook Capital LLC Increases Position in IonQ, Inc. (NYSE:IONQ)

Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of IonQ, Inc. (NYSE:IONQ – Free Report) by 1,162.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 934 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 860 shares during the quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in IonQ were worth $39,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IonQ during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of IonQ by 421.0% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IonQ during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. City State Bank acquired a new position in IonQ in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Hemington Wealth Management acquired a new position in IonQ in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. 41.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

IONQ has been the subject of a number of research reports. DA Davidson upgraded IonQ to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on IonQ from $16.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Benchmark decreased their price target on IonQ from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price target on shares of IonQ in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their price target on IonQ from $22.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.80.

Insider Buying and Selling at IonQ

In related news, CFO Thomas G. Kramer sold 9,780 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.72, for a total transaction of $290,661.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 926,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,524,108.08. The trade was a 1.04 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Peter Hume Chapman sold 13,106 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.73, for a total value of $389,641.38. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 414,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,319,011.99. The trade was a 3.07 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 44,223 shares of company stock worth $1,314,652 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 11.60% of the company’s stock.

IonQ Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of IONQ stock opened at $20.69 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $36.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.39. IonQ, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.22 and a 52 week high of $54.74. The company has a market cap of $4.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.55 and a beta of 2.50.

IonQ Profile

IonQ, Inc engages in the development of general-purpose quantum computing systems in the United States. It sells access to quantum computers of various qubit capacities. The company makes access to its quantum computers through cloud platforms, such as Amazon Web Services (AWS) Amazon Braket, Microsoft’s Azure Quantum, and Google’s Cloud Marketplace, as well as through its cloud service.

