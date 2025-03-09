Lindbrook Capital LLC Increases Holdings in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP)

Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Free Report) by 21.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,247 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Molson Coors Beverage were worth $71,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TAP. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 19.9% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $544,000 after purchasing an additional 1,569 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 11.8% in the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 22.3% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 22,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,311,000 after purchasing an additional 4,160 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 4.3% in the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 68,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,942,000 after purchasing an additional 2,832 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 16.6% in the third quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 921 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Molson Coors Beverage alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TAP. Barclays boosted their price target on Molson Coors Beverage from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Molson Coors Beverage from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Bank of America upgraded Molson Coors Beverage from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, December 6th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Molson Coors Beverage from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Molson Coors Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Molson Coors Beverage has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.27.

Molson Coors Beverage Stock Performance

NYSE:TAP opened at $61.91 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.15. Molson Coors Beverage has a 52-week low of $49.19 and a 52-week high of $69.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.54 billion, a PE ratio of 11.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.81.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.13. Molson Coors Beverage had a return on equity of 9.34% and a net margin of 8.17%. The business had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.71 billion. Analysts forecast that Molson Coors Beverage will post 6.35 EPS for the current year.

Molson Coors Beverage Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 27th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. This is a positive change from Molson Coors Beverage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. Molson Coors Beverage’s dividend payout ratio is 35.14%.

Molson Coors Beverage Company Profile

(Free Report)

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products under various brands in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers flavored malt beverages including hard seltzers, craft, spirits and energy, and ready to drink beverages.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Molson Coors Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molson Coors Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.