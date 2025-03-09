Lindbrook Capital LLC Has $47,000 Stock Holdings in Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI)

Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI – Free Report) (TSE:RCI.B) by 95.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,526 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 744 shares during the quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Rogers Communications were worth $47,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Rogers Communications by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 23,563 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $725,000 after buying an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its holdings in Rogers Communications by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 7,484 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Rogers Communications by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 21,943 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $682,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Rogers Communications by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 136,766 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $5,550,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares during the period. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Rogers Communications by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 5,795 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.49% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RCI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Rogers Communications in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Rogers Communications in a research note on Monday, December 16th. They issued an “underweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Rogers Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.75.

Rogers Communications Stock Performance

Shares of Rogers Communications stock opened at $28.38 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.17 billion, a PE ratio of 12.23, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.67. Rogers Communications Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.57 and a 12 month high of $44.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.67. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.23.

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI – Get Free Report) (TSE:RCI.B) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.07. Rogers Communications had a return on equity of 25.19% and a net margin of 8.40%. On average, research analysts predict that Rogers Communications Inc. will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

Rogers Communications Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.347 per share. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 10th. Rogers Communications’s payout ratio is presently 59.48%.

Rogers Communications Company Profile

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device financing, device protection, global voice and data roaming, wireless home phone, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device shipping and express pickup services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands.

Featured Articles

