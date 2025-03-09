Lindbrook Capital LLC Buys 311 Shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report) by 40.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,078 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $82,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,899,000. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Dollar General by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 63,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,843,000 after acquiring an additional 876 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,846,000. Atria Investments Inc boosted its position in shares of Dollar General by 542.0% in the fourth quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 107,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,165,000 after acquiring an additional 90,915 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dollar General by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 177,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,427,000 after acquiring an additional 10,517 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Dollar General alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $73.00 to $69.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Bernstein Bank cut their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $98.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Gordon Haskett cut shares of Dollar General from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Bank of America raised shares of Dollar General from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.09.

Insider Activity at Dollar General

In related news, Director Michael M. Calbert sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.27, for a total value of $451,620.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 120,322 shares in the company, valued at $9,056,636.94. This represents a 4.75 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Emily C. Taylor sold 4,740 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.44, for a total value of $367,065.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,575 shares in the company, valued at $1,206,128. The trade was a 23.33 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Dollar General Stock Performance

Dollar General stock opened at $81.87 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $73.33 and a 200-day moving average of $79.63. Dollar General Co. has a 1 year low of $66.43 and a 1 year high of $168.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.15. The company has a market capitalization of $18.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.44.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.08). Dollar General had a net margin of 3.33% and a return on equity of 18.85%. The firm had revenue of $10.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.26 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Dollar General Co. will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Dollar General Company Profile

(Free Report)

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.