Lindbrook Capital LLC Boosts Stock Position in Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC)

Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC – Free Report) by 1,342.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 721 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 671 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Acadia Healthcare were worth $29,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in Acadia Healthcare by 69.4% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 842 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Acadia Healthcare by 40.7% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Acadia Healthcare by 56.0% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Acadia Healthcare by 834.4% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,018 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in Acadia Healthcare by 66.1% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 591 shares during the last quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Acadia Healthcare from $64.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Acadia Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Acadia Healthcare from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Acadia Healthcare from $50.00 to $44.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Barclays downgraded Acadia Healthcare from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.31.

Acadia Healthcare Stock Performance

Shares of Acadia Healthcare stock opened at $30.57 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $41.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.24. The company has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a PE ratio of 10.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.09 and a 52 week high of $84.44.

Acadia Healthcare Profile

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc provides behavioral healthcare services in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company develops and operates acute inpatient psychiatric facilities, specialty treatment facilities comprising residential recovery facilities and eating disorder facilities, comprehensive treatment centers, and residential treatment centers, as well as facilities offering outpatient behavioral healthcare services for the behavioral healthcare and recovery needs of communities.

