Limbach (LMB) Projected to Post Earnings on Monday

Limbach (NASDAQ:LMB – Get Free Report) is anticipated to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, March 10th. Analysts expect Limbach to post earnings of $0.84 per share and revenue of $149.37 million for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Limbach Stock Performance

LMB opened at $72.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.05. Limbach has a 1-year low of $38.03 and a 1-year high of $107.00. The firm has a market cap of $819.43 million, a P/E ratio of 33.04, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.11.

Insider Activity at Limbach

In other news, Director David Richard Gaboury bought 531 shares of Limbach stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $94.51 per share, with a total value of $50,184.81. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,071 shares in the company, valued at $195,730.21. The trade was a 34.48 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 10.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Limbach from $117.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Lake Street Capital upped their target price on shares of Limbach from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Limbach from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th.

Limbach Company Profile

Limbach Holdings, Inc operates as a building systems solution company in the United States. It operates through two segments, General Contractor Relationships and Owner Direct Relationships. The company engages in the construction and renovation projects that involve primarily include mechanical, plumbing, and electrical services.

