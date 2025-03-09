Lifeworks Advisors LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Lifeworks Advisors LLC lowered its position in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) by 56.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,735 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,111 shares during the quarter. Lifeworks Advisors LLC’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $801,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carrier Global during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Coastline Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Carrier Global during the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carrier Global during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Carrier Global during the third quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carrier Global during the third quarter worth approximately $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on CARR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Carrier Global from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $77.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Carrier Global in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $96.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup cut their price objective on Carrier Global from $94.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Barclays cut their price objective on Carrier Global from $90.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Carrier Global from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.53.

Carrier Global Stock Performance

Carrier Global stock opened at $67.36 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $66.68 and its 200-day moving average is $72.27. The company has a market cap of $58.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Carrier Global Co. has a 12 month low of $53.33 and a 12 month high of $83.32.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.03. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 18.82% and a net margin of 23.83%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.53 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Carrier Global Company Profile

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security.

