Lifeworks Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 4,717 JPMorgan Active Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JBND)

Lifeworks Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Active Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JBND – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000. Lifeworks Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.11% of JPMorgan Active Bond ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of JBND. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Active Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Active Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $113,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Active Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $140,000. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in JPMorgan Active Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $149,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Active Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $151,000.

Shares of JBND stock opened at $53.10 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $52.58 and its 200 day moving average is $53.21. JPMorgan Active Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $50.93 and a 52-week high of $55.06.

The JPMorgan Active Bond ETF (JBND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is actively managed, investing in a diverse portfolio of U.S. dollar-denominated, investment grade bonds JBND was launched on Oct 11, 2023 and is issued by JPMorgan Chase.

