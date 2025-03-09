Lifeworks Advisors LLC Has $449,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Lifeworks Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 31.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,868 shares of the company’s stock after selling 868 shares during the period. Lifeworks Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $449,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VB. Fiera Capital Corp grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.6% during the third quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 11,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,804,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,736,000. SpiderRock Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 222.3% during the 3rd quarter. SpiderRock Advisors LLC now owns 3,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $847,000 after acquiring an additional 2,463 shares during the period. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 9,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,327,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.8% in the third quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 6,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,546,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

VB stock opened at $228.37 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $225.89 billion, a PE ratio of 18.88 and a beta of 1.16. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $209.81 and a 52 week high of $263.35. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $243.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $242.44.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

