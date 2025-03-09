Lifeworks Advisors LLC Has $318,000 Position in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

Lifeworks Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Free Report) by 20.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,910 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 493 shares during the period. Lifeworks Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $318,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 111,134 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $13,063,000 after purchasing an additional 7,350 shares during the period. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 3.3% during the third quarter. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 137,506 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $16,172,000 after acquiring an additional 4,449 shares during the period. Horizon Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter valued at $277,000. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI bought a new stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $19,005,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 314,849 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $37,029,000 after purchasing an additional 10,566 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.42% of the company’s stock.

HIG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $100.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. StockNews.com cut The Hartford Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $130.00 to $126.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $139.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.94.

Shares of HIG stock opened at $117.92 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $112.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $114.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $94.47 and a 52-week high of $124.90. The stock has a market cap of $33.65 billion, a PE ratio of 11.39, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.91.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The insurance provider reported $2.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.26. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 19.55% and a net margin of 11.72%. As a group, analysts forecast that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 11.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.10%.

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers insurance coverages, including workers' compensation, property, automobile, general and professional liability, package business, umbrella, fidelity and surety, marine, livestock, accident, health, and reinsurance through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

