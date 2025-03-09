Lifeworks Advisors LLC Buys 305 Shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTWO)

Lifeworks Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTWO – Free Report) by 11.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,952 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 305 shares during the period. Lifeworks Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF were worth $264,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 83,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,459,000 after purchasing an additional 10,628 shares during the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank acquired a new position in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $7,418,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $74,751,000. Finally, Promus Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $79,000.

Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VTWO opened at $83.29 on Friday. Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF has a 1 year low of $77.35 and a 1 year high of $99.12. The business’s 50-day moving average is $89.75 and its 200-day moving average is $90.52. The company has a market capitalization of $11.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.18 and a beta of 1.15.

Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF Announces Dividend

About Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were paid a $0.3314 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd.

The Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (VTWO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap stocks VTWO was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

