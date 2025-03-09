LifeMD (LFMD) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

LifeMD (NASDAQ:LFMD – Get Free Report) is expected to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, March 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.04) per share and revenue of $57.43 million for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

LifeMD Trading Down 3.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ LFMD opened at $4.67 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.38. LifeMD has a 52 week low of $3.99 and a 52 week high of $12.88. The stock has a market cap of $202.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.30 and a beta of 1.50.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on LFMD shares. Mizuho started coverage on shares of LifeMD in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. Lake Street Capital started coverage on shares of LifeMD in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of LifeMD in a report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on LifeMD from $10.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.14.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Justin Schreiber sold 50,000 shares of LifeMD stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.55, for a total value of $377,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,653,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,035,548.25. This trade represents a 1.85 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 15.97% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About LifeMD

LifeMD, Inc operates as a direct-to-patient telehealth company that connects consumers to healthcare professionals for medical care in the United States. The company offers telehealth platform comprising RexMD, a men's telehealth brand that provides access to virtual medical treatment for a variety of men's health needs from licensed physician; ShapiroMD that provides virtual medical treatment, prescription medications, patented doctor formulated OTC products, topical compounded medications, and medical devices treating male and female hair loss; NavaMD, a female-oriented tele-dermatology that offers virtual medical treatment from dermatologists and other providers; and prescription oral and compounded topical medications to treat aging and acne; and Cleared which provides personalized treatments for allergy, asthma and immunology, including in-home tests for both environmental and food allergies, prescriptions for allergies and asthma and immunotherapies for treating chronic allergies.

