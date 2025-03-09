LGT Capital Partners LTD. Reduces Holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

LGT Capital Partners LTD. decreased its holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 59.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,255 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 38,455 shares during the quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD.’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $5,795,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. M&G PLC purchased a new position in T-Mobile US during the third quarter valued at approximately $681,000. Graypoint LLC lifted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 7.7% during the third quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 2,800 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $578,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 2.5% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,978,567 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $408,297,000 after purchasing an additional 47,350 shares in the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lifted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 30.9% during the third quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 2,404 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $496,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Global Investments purchased a new position in T-Mobile US during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,577,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TMUS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $265.00 price target on the stock. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $247.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Hsbc Global Res downgraded shares of T-Mobile US from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, HSBC cut shares of T-Mobile US from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $270.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $254.10.

Insider Buying and Selling at T-Mobile US

In other news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 730 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.00, for a total transaction of $191,990.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $865,533. The trade was a 18.15 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Andre Almeida bought 3,808 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $235.72 per share, with a total value of $897,621.76. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $897,621.76. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US Trading Up 0.9 %

TMUS stock opened at $265.24 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a twelve month low of $158.84 and a twelve month high of $276.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $302.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.64. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $239.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $226.42.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.42. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 13.93% and a return on equity of 18.09%. As a group, analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 10.37 earnings per share for the current year.

T-Mobile US Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 30th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 30th. T-Mobile US’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.40%.

About T-Mobile US

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

Further Reading

