Lepercq Multi Asset Fund Buys Shares of 26,059 Xylo Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:XYLO)

Lepercq Multi Asset Fund bought a new stake in Xylo Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:XYLO – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 26,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,000. Xylo Technologies comprises 0.1% of Lepercq Multi Asset Fund’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Lepercq Multi Asset Fund owned about 3.61% of Xylo Technologies as of its most recent SEC filing.
Xylo Technologies Trading Up 5.3 %
NASDAQ:XYLO opened at $5.00 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.80. Xylo Technologies Ltd. has a 1-year low of $2.70 and a 1-year high of $8.83.
About Xylo Technologies
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Xylo Technologies
- What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?
- Institutional Investors Bet $1B on These 4 Stocks—Should You?
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- One Must-Buy Stock and One to Avoid as Tariffs Shake the Market
- How to Invest in Blue Chip Stocks
- These 4 Tech ETFs Just Hit 50-Day Lows—Time to Buy?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XYLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xylo Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:XYLO – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Xylo Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xylo Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.