Lepercq Multi Asset Fund Buys Shares of 26,059 Xylo Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:XYLO)

Lepercq Multi Asset Fund bought a new stake in Xylo Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:XYLO – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 26,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,000. Xylo Technologies comprises 0.1% of Lepercq Multi Asset Fund’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Lepercq Multi Asset Fund owned about 3.61% of Xylo Technologies as of its most recent SEC filing.

Xylo Technologies Trading Up 5.3 %

NASDAQ:XYLO opened at $5.00 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.80. Xylo Technologies Ltd. has a 1-year low of $2.70 and a 1-year high of $8.83.

About Xylo Technologies

Xylo Technologies Ltd, a technology-based company, provides medical-related devices and products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Israel, and internationally. The company operates through Corporate, E-commerce, Online Advertising & Internet Traffic Routing, Online Event Management, and Others segments.

