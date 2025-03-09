Lazard, Inc. (NYSE:LAZ) Shares Sold by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp lessened its stake in shares of Lazard, Inc. (NYSE:LAZ – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 71,401 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 2,516 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp owned about 0.06% of Lazard worth $3,675,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Lazard during the 3rd quarter worth $235,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Lazard by 2,053.6% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,104 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 4,867 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in Lazard by 8.1% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 49,763 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,507,000 after purchasing an additional 3,717 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Lazard by 10.1% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,250,049 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $113,357,000 after purchasing an additional 206,295 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in Lazard by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 5,413 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. 54.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Trading Up 2.7 %

Shares of LAZ stock opened at $48.91 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.39 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72. Lazard, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.56 and a fifty-two week high of $61.14. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.90.

Announces Dividend

Lazard ( NYSE:LAZ Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The asset manager reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.09. Lazard had a net margin of 8.98% and a return on equity of 44.58%. On average, analysts forecast that Lazard, Inc. will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 10th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.09%. Lazard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.19%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LAZ has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Lazard from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. StockNews.com upgraded Lazard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. UBS Group raised their target price on Lazard from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Wolfe Research cut shares of Lazard from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of Lazard from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lazard presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.33.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Lazard news, CEO Evan L. Russo sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.32, for a total transaction of $1,383,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 163,448 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,041,943.36. This represents a 13.27 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 3.86% of the company’s stock.

Company Profile

Lazard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a financial advisory and asset management firm in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Financial Advisory and Asset Management. The Financial Advisory segment offers financial advisory services, such as mergers and acquisitions, capital markets, shareholder, sovereign, geopolitical advisory, and other strategic advisory services, as well as restructuring and liability management, and capital raising and placement services.

Featured Articles

