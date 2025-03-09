Larson Financial Group LLC Grows Stock Position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 251.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 91,447 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 65,400 shares during the quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $2,498,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SCHD. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 906 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares during the period. Hoese & Co LLP acquired a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC grew its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 294.3% during the 4th quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 1,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 777 shares in the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFS Advisors LLC grew its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 184.4% during the 4th quarter. IFS Advisors LLC now owns 1,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 699 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHD opened at $28.46 on Friday. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.18 and a fifty-two week high of $29.72. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $27.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.13. The firm has a market cap of $69.73 billion, a PE ratio of 17.56 and a beta of 0.88.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.