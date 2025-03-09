Larson Financial Group LLC Grows Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,732 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $2,240,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PEP. Swedbank AB raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 211.4% during the 3rd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 2,345,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,847,000 after buying an additional 1,592,343 shares during the period. Howard Capital Management Group LLC grew its stake in PepsiCo by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC now owns 4,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $777,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. AIA Group Ltd grew its stake in PepsiCo by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 3,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new stake in PepsiCo during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Finally, Leavell Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in PepsiCo by 46.6% during the 3rd quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 27,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,723,000 after purchasing an additional 8,834 shares in the last quarter. 73.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

PepsiCo Trading Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ:PEP opened at $154.44 on Friday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $141.51 and a 12-month high of $183.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $211.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $148.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $160.86.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $27.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.89 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 58.87% and a net margin of 10.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.78 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 7th will be issued a dividend of $1.355 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 7th. This represents a $5.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.51%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is 77.99%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PEP. CICC Research restated a “market perform” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Friday, February 7th. HSBC lowered their price objective on PepsiCo from $186.00 to $170.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on PepsiCo from $183.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 24th. TD Cowen decreased their target price on PepsiCo from $183.00 to $160.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, BNP Paribas decreased their target price on PepsiCo from $162.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, PepsiCo currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $172.35.

Get Our Latest Research Report on PepsiCo

PepsiCo Company Profile

(Free Report)

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.