Larson Financial Group LLC Buys 662 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 7.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,465 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 662 shares during the quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $1,279,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Target during the third quarter worth about $28,000. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Target by 175.3% during the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 256 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Target by 110.7% during the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 257 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Target during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, First Financial Corp IN lifted its holdings in Target by 330.8% in the fourth quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 280 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. 79.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Target alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on TGT. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Target from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Target from $160.00 to $120.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on shares of Target from $139.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. KGI Securities raised shares of Target to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Target from $166.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $147.00.

Target Price Performance

Shares of TGT stock opened at $115.11 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $132.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $141.49. Target Co. has a one year low of $112.10 and a one year high of $181.86. The company has a market capitalization of $52.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.25.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 4th. The retailer reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.17. Target had a net margin of 4.06% and a return on equity of 31.11%. The firm had revenue of $30.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.83 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 8.69 EPS for the current year.

Target Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th were given a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 12th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.89%. Target’s payout ratio is presently 50.56%.

Target Company Profile

(Free Report)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.