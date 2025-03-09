Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) Shares Sold by Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC

Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC lessened its stake in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Free Report) by 4.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 875 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 45 shares during the quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $201,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SouthState Corp acquired a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 312.5% during the 4th quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 132 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 309.8% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 168 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Human Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Kennebec Savings Bank acquired a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.94% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LH has been the topic of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Laboratory Co. of America from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $260.00 to $265.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $293.00 to $286.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $262.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $268.38.

Insider Buying and Selling at Laboratory Co. of America

In other Laboratory Co. of America news, COO Mark S. Schroeder sold 5,339 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.23, for a total transaction of $1,330,638.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 4,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,236,180.80. The trade was a 51.84 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Kerrii B. Anderson sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.63, for a total transaction of $127,815.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,365,624.58. The trade was a 3.66 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,500 shares of company stock valued at $3,577,572 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Laboratory Co. of America Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSE LH opened at $253.00 on Friday. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a one year low of $191.97 and a one year high of $258.59. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $243.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $233.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.18 billion, a PE ratio of 28.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.12.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The medical research company reported $3.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.40 by $0.05. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 15.29%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 16.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Laboratory Co. of America Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. Laboratory Co. of America’s payout ratio is 32.65%.

Laboratory Co. of America Profile

Labcorp Holdings, Inc engages in providing medical testing services. The company was founded on April 16, 2024 and is headquartered in Burlington, NC.

