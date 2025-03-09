Kurv Yield Premium Strategy Amazon (AMZN) ETF (BATS:AMZP) Shares Down 11.2% – What’s Next?

Kurv Yield Premium Strategy Amazon (AMZN) ETF (BATS:AMZPGet Free Report)’s stock price was down 11.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $32.39 and last traded at $28.34. Approximately 1,678 shares traded hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $31.90.

Kurv Yield Premium Strategy Amazon (AMZN) ETF Trading Down 11.6 %

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.90.

Kurv Yield Premium Strategy Amazon (AMZN) ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 23rd were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This is an increase from Kurv Yield Premium Strategy Amazon (AMZN) ETF’s previous dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 23rd.

About Kurv Yield Premium Strategy Amazon (AMZN) ETF

The Kurv Yield Premium Strategy Amazon (AMZN) ETF (AMZP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in consumer discretionary equity. The fund seeks to provide current income and capped gains on the Amazon stock (AMZN) through a synthetic covered call strategy, collateralized by cash and short-term fixed-income instruments.

