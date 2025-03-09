KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) Shares Bought by Naviter Wealth LLC

Naviter Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report) by 11.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,543 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 268 shares during the quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $376,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Crews Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. HM Payson & Co. lifted its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 6,800.0% during the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 276 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 76.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Genetic Disorder L.P. Kkr sold 6,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.96, for a total value of $197,760,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 19,260,971 shares in the company, valued at approximately $634,841,604.16. This trade represents a 23.75 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 39.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on KKR. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $153.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $157.00 to $156.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $185.00 to $181.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Hsbc Global Res downgraded shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $158.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.43.

KKR & Co. Inc. Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock opened at $115.39 on Friday. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 1 year low of $91.92 and a 1 year high of $170.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07. The company has a market capitalization of $102.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.65, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.72. The company’s fifty day moving average is $145.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $142.01.

KKR & Co. Inc. Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. KKR & Co. Inc.’s payout ratio is currently 21.02%.

About KKR & Co. Inc.

KKR & Co, Inc operates as an investment firm. It offers alternative asset management as well as capital markets and insurance solutions. The firm’s business segments include Asset Management and Insurance Business. The Asset Management segment engages in providing private equity, real assets, credit and liquid strategies, capital markets, and principal activities.

