Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) Stake Cut by Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI

Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI reduced its position in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM – Free Report) by 8.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 197,078 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 17,648 shares during the period. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI’s holdings in Kimco Realty were worth $4,618,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in Kimco Realty in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new position in Kimco Realty in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Kimco Realty by 102.9% in the 4th quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,177 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Kimco Realty in the 3rd quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Kimco Realty in the 4th quarter worth about $77,000. 89.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kimco Realty Price Performance

Shares of KIM stock opened at $21.40 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.36. The company has a current ratio of 3.65, a quick ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Kimco Realty Corp has a 12 month low of $17.57 and a 12 month high of $25.83. The company has a market capitalization of $14.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.53.

Kimco Realty Dividend Announcement

Kimco Realty ( NYSE:KIM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.42. Kimco Realty had a return on equity of 3.82% and a net margin of 20.17%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Kimco Realty Corp will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 7th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 7th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.67%. Kimco Realty’s payout ratio is 178.57%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on KIM. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Kimco Realty from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 28th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Kimco Realty from $26.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Kimco Realty from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Kimco Realty from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Kimco Realty from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.43.

Kimco Realty Company Profile

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

