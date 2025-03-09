Keybank National Association OH Sells 283 Shares of UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR)

Keybank National Association OH reduced its position in shares of UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR – Free Report) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,873 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 283 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in UDR were worth $646,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of UDR. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in UDR by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,242 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 1,395 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in shares of UDR by 354.1% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 57,879 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,624,000 after acquiring an additional 45,134 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its stake in shares of UDR by 3.1% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 337,524 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,303,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of UDR by 1,665.3% in the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 369,448 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,751,000 after acquiring an additional 348,520 shares during the period. Finally, Catalytic Wealth RIA LLC grew its stake in shares of UDR by 33.1% in the third quarter. Catalytic Wealth RIA LLC now owns 7,493 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 1,864 shares during the period. 97.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Insider Transactions at UDR
In other news, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.75, for a total value of $1,068,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 824,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,256,609. The trade was a 2.94 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.73% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on UDR
UDR Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:UDR opened at $44.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 5.61 and a quick ratio of 5.91. UDR, Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.14 and a 1-year high of $47.55. The company has a market capitalization of $14.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 177.72, a P/E/G ratio of 8.67 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.79.
UDR (NYSE:UDR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.53. UDR had a net margin of 5.36% and a return on equity of 2.65%. Research analysts expect that UDR, Inc. will post 2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.
UDR Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 9th were issued a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 10th. UDR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 680.00%.
UDR Profile
UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than UDR
- 3 Natural Gas Stocks That Offer Great Dividend Yields
- These 4 Tech ETFs Just Hit 50-Day Lows—Time to Buy?
- How to Invest in Insurance Companies: A Guide
- 3 Stocks to Buy While Others Stay on the Sidelines
- How to Invest in Biotech Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 03/03 – 03/07
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UDR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for UDR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UDR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.