Keybank National Association OH Increases Position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ)

Keybank National Association OH grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ – Free Report) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 12,450 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 507 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF were worth $835,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 24.5% in the fourth quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 7,298 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $490,000 after buying an additional 1,435 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 22.5% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 65,259 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,644,000 after buying an additional 11,993 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 52.2% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 33,849 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,271,000 after buying an additional 11,611 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 60.0% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 7,329 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $492,000 after acquiring an additional 2,747 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona PSPRS Trust acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the third quarter worth about $4,807,000.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF stock opened at $70.17 on Friday. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a 52-week low of $60.62 and a 52-week high of $73.24. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.04. The firm has a market cap of $14.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.43 and a beta of 0.67.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

