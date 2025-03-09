Keybank National Association OH Decreases Stake in Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR)

Keybank National Association OH cut its holdings in Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Free Report) by 5.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,761 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Matador Resources were worth $718,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MTDR. Copeland Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Matador Resources by 145.2% during the fourth quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,283,743 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $72,223,000 after purchasing an additional 760,122 shares in the last quarter. Yaupon Capital Management LP boosted its position in Matador Resources by 565.4% during the third quarter. Yaupon Capital Management LP now owns 744,037 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $36,770,000 after purchasing an additional 632,218 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its position in Matador Resources by 57.3% during the fourth quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 959,795 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $53,998,000 after purchasing an additional 349,820 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in Matador Resources by 162.9% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 478,795 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $23,662,000 after purchasing an additional 296,663 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Matador Resources during the third quarter worth $10,526,000. 91.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Matador Resources alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, COO Christopher P. Calvert purchased 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $55.17 per share, for a total transaction of $71,721.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 34,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,875,780. The trade was a 3.98 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Timothy E. Parker bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $44.67 per share, with a total value of $89,340.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 83,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,742,899.30. This trade represents a 2.45 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 21,530 shares of company stock worth $1,119,092 over the last three months. 6.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Matador Resources Stock Performance

Matador Resources stock opened at $45.27 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.34 and a beta of 3.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $57.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.35. Matador Resources has a 52 week low of $43.89 and a 52 week high of $71.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The energy company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.88 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $970.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $967.10 million. Matador Resources had a return on equity of 18.52% and a net margin of 25.26%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Matador Resources will post 8.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Matador Resources Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.3125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This is a positive change from Matador Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. Matador Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.51%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on MTDR shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Matador Resources in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Stephens boosted their price target on Matador Resources from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Matador Resources from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on Matador Resources from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on Matador Resources in a report on Friday, January 10th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $78.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Matador Resources presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $75.14.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Matador Resources

About Matador Resources

(Free Report)

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTDR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Matador Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matador Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.