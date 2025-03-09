Keybank National Association OH Buys 585 Shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM)

Keybank National Association OH grew its stake in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Free Report) by 8.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,350 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 585 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Howmet Aerospace were worth $804,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. RiverPark Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Howmet Aerospace in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. R Squared Ltd bought a new position in shares of Howmet Aerospace in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Howmet Aerospace in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Howmet Aerospace in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new position in shares of Howmet Aerospace in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors own 90.46% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $100.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $125.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $124.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 target price (up from $130.00) on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research note on Friday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $123.28.

Howmet Aerospace Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSE HWM opened at $124.70 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.80 and a 1-year high of $140.55. The company has a 50 day moving average of $124.95 and a 200-day moving average of $112.27. The company has a market cap of $50.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.22, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.54.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.03. Howmet Aerospace had a net margin of 15.55% and a return on equity of 25.74%. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Howmet Aerospace Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.32%. This is a boost from Howmet Aerospace’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 7th. Howmet Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.18%.

About Howmet Aerospace

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

