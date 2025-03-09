Keybank National Association OH Acquires 842 Shares of Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J)

Keybank National Association OH grew its position in shares of Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Free Report) by 23.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,487 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 842 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Jacobs Solutions were worth $600,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in J. Ninety One UK Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 29.2% during the fourth quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 1,988,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,649,000 after buying an additional 449,161 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 15,913.6% during the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 448,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,977,000 after buying an additional 446,057 shares during the last quarter. Sessa Capital IM L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions during the third quarter valued at approximately $46,168,000. Soros Fund Management LLC boosted its holdings in Jacobs Solutions by 34.3% in the third quarter. Soros Fund Management LLC now owns 500,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,569,000 after purchasing an additional 127,874 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in Jacobs Solutions by 28.1% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 537,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,296,000 after purchasing an additional 117,940 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Jacobs Solutions stock opened at $124.62 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.27 billion, a PE ratio of 25.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.77. Jacobs Solutions Inc. has a 1-year low of $110.95 and a 1-year high of $150.54. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $132.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $138.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Jacobs Solutions ( NYSE:J Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. Jacobs Solutions had a net margin of 4.28% and a return on equity of 14.87%. The company’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.45 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Jacobs Solutions Inc. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. This is an increase from Jacobs Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 21st. Jacobs Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.39%.

Jacobs Solutions announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 4th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $137.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $154.00 to $148.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Benchmark cut shares of Jacobs Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $152.00 target price on shares of Jacobs Solutions in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Jacobs Solutions in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.89.

Jacobs Solutions Inc provides consulting, technical, engineering, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Critical Mission Solutions, People & Places Solutions, Divergent Solutions, and PA Consulting segments.

