Keybank National Association OH Acquires 69 Shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

Keybank National Association OH raised its holdings in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Free Report) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,803 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $837,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TDY. Covea Finance raised its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 25.1% in the fourth quarter. Covea Finance now owns 21,400 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $9,932,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares during the period. ING Groep NV raised its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 144.9% in the fourth quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 5,952 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,763,000 after purchasing an additional 3,522 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 6.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,150,065 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $503,338,000 after purchasing an additional 64,617 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 6,515 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,024,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 37.8% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,290 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,021,000 after purchasing an additional 1,176 shares during the period. 91.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Teledyne Technologies Stock Down 1.7 %

NYSE:TDY opened at $483.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.33. The company has a market cap of $22.62 billion, a PE ratio of 28.03, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.03. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 52-week low of $355.41 and a 52-week high of $522.50. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $490.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $467.33.

Insider Buying and Selling at Teledyne Technologies

Teledyne Technologies ( NYSE:TDY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $5.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.23 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. Teledyne Technologies had a return on equity of 9.94% and a net margin of 14.45%. Teledyne Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.44 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 21.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Cynthia Y. Belak sold 5,745 shares of Teledyne Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $508.34, for a total transaction of $2,920,413.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,522,383.08. The trade was a 53.66 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Jason Vanwees sold 3,700 shares of Teledyne Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $520.06, for a total value of $1,924,222.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 51,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,691,559.44. This represents a 6.72 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,596 shares of company stock worth $18,678,177 over the last ninety days. 2.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on TDY shares. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Teledyne Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $585.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $585.00 price target on shares of Teledyne Technologies in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Teledyne Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $538.00.

Teledyne Technologies Profile

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States and internationally. Its Digital Imaging segment provides visible spectrum sensors and digital cameras; and infrared, ultraviolet, visible, and X-ray spectra; as well as micro electromechanical systems and semiconductors, including analog-to-digital and digital-to-analog converters.

