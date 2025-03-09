Kendall Capital Management Trims Position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Kendall Capital Management lessened its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,327 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 20 shares during the quarter. Kendall Capital Management’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,657,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in REGN. Amundi lifted its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 45.8% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 1,551,735 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,138,074,000 after purchasing an additional 487,489 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 92,865.3% during the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 219,398 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $156,284,000 after purchasing an additional 219,162 shares during the period. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $127,489,000. KBC Group NV lifted its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 296.7% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 136,647 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $97,338,000 after purchasing an additional 102,198 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $65,180,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.31% of the company’s stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 1.3 %

NASDAQ:REGN opened at $707.51 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $77.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.27. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $642.00 and a one year high of $1,211.20. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $696.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $851.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 3.95 and a current ratio of 4.73.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Announces Dividend

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:REGN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $12.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.21 by $0.86. The business had revenue of $3.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.76 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 16.32% and a net margin of 31.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $11.86 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 35.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 20th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2.30%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on REGN. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $565.00 target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,050.00 to $900.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Leerink Partnrs raised Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,126.00 to $1,004.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Bernstein Bank cut their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,070.00 to $1,000.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $973.13.

About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

