Kendall Capital Management Increases Holdings in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Kendall Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 6.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,638 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 295 shares during the period. Kendall Capital Management’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $1,294,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 263,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,540,000 after purchasing an additional 4,301 shares during the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marriott International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,089,000. SpiderRock Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 40.2% in the 3rd quarter. SpiderRock Advisors LLC now owns 36,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,074,000 after purchasing an additional 10,458 shares during the last quarter. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 37.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 54,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,528,000 after purchasing an additional 14,780 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Markel Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 63.6% in the 3rd quarter. Markel Group Inc. now owns 36,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,950,000 after purchasing an additional 14,000 shares during the last quarter. 70.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MAR. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Marriott International from $285.00 to $277.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Marriott International from $252.00 to $283.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Marriott International from $289.00 to $298.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Marriott International from $280.00 to $314.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Marriott International from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $330.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $286.45.

Marriott International Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of Marriott International stock opened at $262.75 on Friday. Marriott International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $204.55 and a fifty-two week high of $307.52. The firm has a market cap of $72.44 billion, a PE ratio of 31.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.58. The business’s fifty day moving average is $281.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $268.95.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.08. Marriott International had a negative return on equity of 116.67% and a net margin of 9.46%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Marriott International, Inc. will post 10.1 EPS for the current year.

Marriott International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 27th will be issued a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.29%.

Insider Activity at Marriott International

In other Marriott International news, CFO Kathleen K. Oberg sold 14,498 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.07, for a total value of $4,031,458.86. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 14,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,971,395.74. This trade represents a 50.38 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider William P. Brown sold 12,642 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.63, for a total transaction of $3,610,934.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,919 shares in the company, valued at $8,831,393.97. This represents a 29.02 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 31,694 shares of company stock worth $8,938,132. Corporate insiders own 12.32% of the company’s stock.

About Marriott International

Marriott International, Inc engages in operating, franchising, and licensing hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, The Luxury Collection, W Hotels, St. Regis, EDITION, Bvlgari, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Autograph Collection, Renaissance Hotels, Le Méridien, Delta Hotels by Marriott, Tribute Portfolio, Gaylord Hotels, Design Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy, Courtyard by Marriott, Fairfield by Marriott, Residence Inn by Marriott, SpringHill Suites by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton, TownePlace Suites by Marriott, Aloft Hotels, AC Hotels by Marriott, Moxy Hotels, Element Hotels, Protea Hotels by Marriott, City Express by Marriott, and St.

Featured Articles

