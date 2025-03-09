Kendall Capital Management Has $1.97 Million Holdings in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Kendall Capital Management boosted its position in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Free Report) by 32.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,550 shares of the online travel company’s stock after buying an additional 2,585 shares during the quarter. Kendall Capital Management’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $1,966,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EXPE. Amundi lifted its holdings in Expedia Group by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 433,534 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $79,172,000 after purchasing an additional 57,621 shares during the last quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB acquired a new position in Expedia Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,225,000. Banco Santander S.A. acquired a new position in Expedia Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $257,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in Expedia Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $462,000. Finally, Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Expedia Group by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,639 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $678,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. 90.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Dara Khosrowshahi sold 10,000 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.79, for a total transaction of $1,697,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 158,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,912,563.95. The trade was a 5.93 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 5,000 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.70, for a total value of $1,028,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 74,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,325,061.40. The trade was a 6.29 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 25,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,577,900. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on EXPE. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Expedia Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $166.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Melius raised shares of Expedia Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Baird R W raised shares of Expedia Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Nineteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $192.64.

Expedia Group Stock Performance

Shares of Expedia Group stock opened at $184.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.37, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.83. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $187.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $170.70. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $107.25 and a 12 month high of $207.73.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The online travel company reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by ($0.22). Expedia Group had a return on equity of 52.41% and a net margin of 9.01%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 12.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Expedia Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 6th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 6th. This is an increase from Expedia Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Expedia Group’s dividend payout ratio is 17.68%.

Expedia Group Profile

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through B2C, B2B, and trivago segments. Its B2C segment includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand offers various travel products and services; Hotels.com for lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, Wotif Group, ebookers, CheapTickets, Hotwire.com and CarRentals.com.

