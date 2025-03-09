Kendall Capital Management Grows Position in John Wiley & Sons, Inc. (NYSE:WLY)

Kendall Capital Management raised its position in shares of John Wiley & Sons, Inc. (NYSE:WLY – Free Report) by 16.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 77,397 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,810 shares during the quarter. John Wiley & Sons comprises 1.0% of Kendall Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Kendall Capital Management owned approximately 0.14% of John Wiley & Sons worth $3,383,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of WLY. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of John Wiley & Sons in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,916,000. River Global Investors LLP purchased a new position in shares of John Wiley & Sons in the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,174,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of John Wiley & Sons by 29.3% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 640,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,925,000 after purchasing an additional 145,270 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of John Wiley & Sons by 40.1% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 407,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,273,000 after purchasing an additional 116,772 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of John Wiley & Sons by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,688,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,454,000 after purchasing an additional 113,631 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of John Wiley & Sons stock opened at $46.14 on Friday. John Wiley & Sons, Inc. has a one year low of $34.85 and a one year high of $53.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.71 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $41.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.97.

John Wiley & Sons ( NYSE:WLY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 6th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.39. John Wiley & Sons had a positive return on equity of 24.14% and a negative net margin of 2.82%. The firm had revenue of $404.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $401.10 million. Equities analysts expect that John Wiley & Sons, Inc. will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 26th were paid a dividend of $0.3525 per share. This is a positive change from John Wiley & Sons’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 26th. John Wiley & Sons’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -154.95%.

John Wiley & Sons, Inc engages in the provision of research and learning materials. It operates through the following segments: Research, Learning, and Held for Sale or Sold. The Research segment consists of research publishing and research solutions. The Learning segment includes academic and professional reporting lines and consists of publishing and related knowledge solutions.

