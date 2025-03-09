Kendall Capital Management Decreases Stock Holdings in Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE:JXN)

Kendall Capital Management lowered its stake in shares of Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE:JXN – Free Report) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,540 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,137 shares during the period. Jackson Financial comprises 1.3% of Kendall Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Kendall Capital Management owned 0.07% of Jackson Financial worth $4,314,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JXN. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Jackson Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $27,193,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Jackson Financial by 40.0% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,050,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,874,000 after purchasing an additional 300,520 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Jackson Financial by 196.4% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 447,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,946,000 after purchasing an additional 296,367 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Jackson Financial by 6,642.6% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 226,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,716,000 after purchasing an additional 223,060 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Four Tree Island Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jackson Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $19,298,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Jackson Financial alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Gregory T. Durant purchased 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $90.28 per share, with a total value of $135,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 32,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,891,036.44. This trade represents a 4.91 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Jackson Financial Stock Performance

Shares of JXN opened at $84.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30. The company has a market capitalization of $6.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.40 and a beta of 1.48. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.96. Jackson Financial Inc. has a 1 year low of $58.02 and a 1 year high of $115.22.

Jackson Financial (NYSE:JXN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $4.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.72 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Jackson Financial Inc. will post 20.55 EPS for the current year.

Jackson Financial Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This is a positive change from Jackson Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 11th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.78%. Jackson Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 27.95%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of Jackson Financial from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Jackson Financial from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $74.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Jackson Financial from $116.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Jackson Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.40.

Check Out Our Latest Report on JXN

About Jackson Financial

(Free Report)

Jackson Financial Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides suite of annuities to retail investors in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Retail Annuities, Institutional Products, and Closed Life and Annuity Blocks. The Retail Annuities segment offers various retirement income and savings products, including variable, fixed index, fixed, and payout annuities, as well as registered index-linked annuities and lifetime income solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE:JXN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Jackson Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jackson Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.