Kendall Capital Management Decreases Stake in Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R)

Kendall Capital Management lowered its position in Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,970 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. Kendall Capital Management’s holdings in Ryder System were worth $2,662,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Keystone Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Ryder System during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Ryder System during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new stake in shares of Ryder System during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Ryder System during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ryder System by 36.5% during the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 344 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Ryder System alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on R shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Ryder System from $160.00 to $183.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Ryder System from $176.00 to $174.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Ryder System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ryder System has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $157.00.

Ryder System Price Performance

R opened at $150.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. Ryder System, Inc. has a 52-week low of $106.88 and a 52-week high of $171.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.35 billion, a PE ratio of 13.61 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $160.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $154.72.

Ryder System (NYSE:R – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The transportation company reported $3.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.39 by $0.06. Ryder System had a return on equity of 17.23% and a net margin of 3.87%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ryder System, Inc. will post 13.68 EPS for the current year.

Ryder System Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be paid a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. Ryder System’s payout ratio is 29.22%.

Ryder System Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ryder System, Inc operates as a logistics and transportation company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS). The FMS segment offers full-service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers; access to diesel fuel; and fuel planning and tax reporting, cards, and monitoring services, and centralized billing, as well as sells used vehicles through its retail sales centers and www.ryder.com/used-trucks website, as well as digital and technology support services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ryder System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryder System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.