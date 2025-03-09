Kendall Capital Management Buys Shares of 32,000 Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSV)

Kendall Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSV – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 32,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $985,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DFSV. Hantz Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 696.1% during the 4th quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 884 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 687.8% in the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 2,531 shares during the period. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $140,000. UMB Bank n.a. acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $178,000. Finally, Acropolis Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $188,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFSV opened at $28.83 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $30.94 and a 200-day moving average of $31.13. The firm has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.84 and a beta of 1.15. Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $27.75 and a twelve month high of $34.23.

The Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (DFSV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in broad and diverse portfolio of US small-cap companies. Stock selection is based on value characteristics and weighted by market capitalization. DFSV was launched on Feb 24, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

