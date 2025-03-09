Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KYN) Stake Lifted by Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors increased its stake in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KYN – Free Report) by 15.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,432 shares during the period. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors’ holdings in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund were worth $236,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in KYN. Choreo LLC lifted its stake in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 32,266 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 874 shares during the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 1.2% during the third quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC now owns 76,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $843,000 after purchasing an additional 896 shares during the last quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC lifted its stake in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 9.3% during the third quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 11,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 5.6% during the third quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 37,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 2,003 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 4.3% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 51,732 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $569,000 after purchasing an additional 2,149 shares during the last quarter.

Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund Price Performance

KYN stock opened at $12.18 on Friday. Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.29 and a 12 month high of $13.69. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.27.

Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund Announces Dividend

Insider Activity at Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th will be given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.89%.

In other news, President James C. Baker purchased 20,000 shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.60 per share, for a total transaction of $252,000.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 700,939 shares in the company, valued at $8,831,831.40. The trade was a 2.94 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Harrison James Little purchased 5,000 shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.04 per share, with a total value of $65,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $65,200. This represents a ∞ increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

About Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund

Kayne Anderson MLP Investment Company is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by KA Fund Advisors, LLC. It is co-managed by Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors, L.P. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector.

Featured Stories

