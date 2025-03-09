KalVista Pharmaceuticals (KALV) Expected to Announce Earnings on Monday

KalVista Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALVGet Free Report) is anticipated to release its earnings data before the market opens on Monday, March 10th. Analysts expect KalVista Pharmaceuticals to post earnings of ($0.89) per share for the quarter.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALV) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.91) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.92) by $0.01. On average, analysts expect KalVista Pharmaceuticals to post $-4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of KALV opened at $11.92 on Friday. KalVista Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $7.30 and a 1-year high of $15.50. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.29. The firm has a market cap of $589.06 million, a PE ratio of -3.27 and a beta of 0.76.

In related news, major shareholder Venrock Healthcare Capital Par bought 43,707 shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.76 per share, with a total value of $382,873.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,986,480 shares in the company, valued at $43,681,564.80. The trade was a 0.88 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Benjamin L. Palleiko sold 5,104 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.82, for a total transaction of $50,121.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 278,855 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,738,356.10. This trade represents a 1.80 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 236,055 shares of company stock valued at $2,162,146 and have sold 18,250 shares valued at $179,160. Corporate insiders own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on KALV. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. JMP Securities began coverage on shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, January 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.80.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of drug therapies inhibitors for diseases with unmet needs. The company’s product candidate is Sebetralstat, a small molecule plasma kallikrein inhibitor targeting the disease of hereditary angioedema (HAE).

