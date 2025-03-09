KalVista Pharmaceuticals (KALV) Expected to Announce Earnings on Monday

KalVista Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALV – Get Free Report) is anticipated to release its earnings data before the market opens on Monday, March 10th. Analysts expect KalVista Pharmaceuticals to post earnings of ($0.89) per share for the quarter.
KalVista Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.91) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.92) by $0.01. On average, analysts expect KalVista Pharmaceuticals to post $-4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-3 EPS for the next fiscal year.
KalVista Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 0.5 %
Shares of KALV opened at $11.92 on Friday. KalVista Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $7.30 and a 1-year high of $15.50. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.29. The firm has a market cap of $589.06 million, a PE ratio of -3.27 and a beta of 0.76.
A number of research firms recently weighed in on KALV. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. JMP Securities began coverage on shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, January 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.80.
About KalVista Pharmaceuticals
KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of drug therapies inhibitors for diseases with unmet needs. The company’s product candidate is Sebetralstat, a small molecule plasma kallikrein inhibitor targeting the disease of hereditary angioedema (HAE).
