K Charles Janac Sells 1,973 Shares of Arteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIP) Stock

Arteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIP – Get Free Report) CEO K Charles Janac sold 1,973 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.19, for a total value of $16,158.87. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 325,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,663,936.73. The trade was a 0.60 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

K Charles Janac also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 3rd, K Charles Janac sold 1,330 shares of Arteris stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.38, for a total value of $11,145.40.

On Monday, February 3rd, K Charles Janac sold 50,000 shares of Arteris stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.33, for a total value of $516,500.00.

On Monday, January 6th, K Charles Janac sold 8,432 shares of Arteris stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.34, for a total value of $104,050.88.

On Thursday, January 2nd, K Charles Janac sold 6,256 shares of Arteris stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.41, for a total value of $71,380.96.

On Monday, December 30th, K Charles Janac sold 58,212 shares of Arteris stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.33, for a total value of $601,329.96.

On Thursday, December 26th, K Charles Janac sold 60,584 shares of Arteris stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.42, for a total value of $631,285.28.

On Tuesday, December 17th, K Charles Janac sold 14,180 shares of Arteris stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.01, for a total value of $141,941.80.

On Thursday, December 12th, K Charles Janac sold 17,856 shares of Arteris stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.12, for a total value of $180,702.72.

Arteris Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AIP opened at $7.89 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.83. The firm has a market cap of $323.08 million, a P/E ratio of -9.07 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. Arteris, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.76 and a 52-week high of $12.64.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Arteris ( NASDAQ:AIP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $15.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.34 million. Arteris had a negative return on equity of 828.71% and a negative net margin of 58.27%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Arteris, Inc. will post -0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on AIP shares. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Arteris in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Northland Securities raised their target price on Arteris from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Arteris by 18.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 410,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,170,000 after purchasing an additional 64,081 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Arteris by 67.1% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 92,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $712,000 after acquiring an additional 37,032 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Arteris by 6.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 597,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,610,000 after acquiring an additional 36,908 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Arteris by 321.1% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 39,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 30,041 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in Arteris during the third quarter worth $226,000. Institutional investors own 64.36% of the company’s stock.

Arteris Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Arteris, Inc provides semiconductor interconnect intellectual property (IP) and System-on-Chip (Soc) Integration Automation software solutions (SIA) in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East. The company develops, licenses, and supports the on-chip interconnect fabric technology used in Soc designs and Network-on-Chip (NoC) interconnect IP.

