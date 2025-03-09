Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) Stake Lowered by Alpine Associates Management Inc.

Alpine Associates Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR – Free Report) by 16.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,234,564 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 441,500 shares during the period. Juniper Networks accounts for 5.1% of Alpine Associates Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Alpine Associates Management Inc. owned 0.67% of Juniper Networks worth $83,684,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Amundi grew its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 60.1% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 4,157,158 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $159,510,000 after acquiring an additional 1,559,884 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Juniper Networks by 139.5% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,794 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045 shares in the last quarter. Lifeworks Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Juniper Networks by 52.9% in the fourth quarter. Lifeworks Advisors LLC now owns 104,067 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $3,897,000 after purchasing an additional 35,991 shares in the last quarter. Andra AP fonden boosted its holdings in Juniper Networks by 105.6% in the fourth quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 289,900 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $10,857,000 after purchasing an additional 148,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Juniper Networks in the fourth quarter worth $251,000. 91.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of JNPR opened at $36.07 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.46. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.72 and a 52 week high of $39.79.

Juniper Networks ( NYSE:JNPR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The network equipment provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.13). Juniper Networks had a net margin of 5.67% and a return on equity of 7.57%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 24th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 3rd. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 102.33%.

JNPR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Juniper Networks from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Argus cut shares of Juniper Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Juniper Networks from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Juniper Networks from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.80.

In other Juniper Networks news, COO Manoj Leelanivas sold 30,978 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.02, for a total transaction of $1,115,827.56. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 94,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,413,651.42. This represents a 24.63 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.28% of the company’s stock.

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; wide-area network SDN controllers; and session smart routers.

